Aruna Lose To Brazil’s Tsuboi In Men’s Singles At Tokyo Olympics

Nigeria’s only hope in the men’s singles in table tennis event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Quadri Aruna has been eliminated after losing to Gustavo Tsuboi of Brazil in the third round.

Aruna lost 4-2 to his Brazilian counterpart to bow out of this summer’s games.

The Nigerian and African number one took the first set 15-13 before Tsuboi rallied back to take the next two sets 11-9, 11-6.

Aruna fought back hard and was rewarded in the fourth set with 11-7 before Tsuboi sealed the last two sets 11-7 and 11-6.

Nigeria’s other table tennis representative in the men’s singles Olajide Omotayo also crashed out after defeat to Tiago Apolonia of Portugal in the first round.

Also in the women’s singles veteran table tennis star Funke Oshonaike and Offiong Edem have been eliminated.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in…