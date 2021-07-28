Chelsea Ready To Consider Any Offers For Abraham

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to entertain any bids for out-of-favour striker Tammy Abraham this summer.

The 23-year-old was a central figure in Frank Lampard’s team but quickly dropped down the pecking order following Thomas Tuchel’s arrival the club midway through the 2020-21 season.

Abraham did not feature in any of Chelsea’s last four Premier League games and was left out of the squad entirely for their Champions League final triumph, leading to suggestions that his stint at Stamford Bridge could end this summer.



According to Sky Sports News, Chelsea are happy to sanction Abraham’s sale this summer, with London rivals Arsenal and West Ham United both interested in a deal for the forward.

The report adds that the Blues are prepared to demand £40m for Abraham’s services and are keen to get him off the books permanently, whereas Arsenal are hopeful of initially taking the Englishman on loan.

