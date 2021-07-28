Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt Reach Quarter-finals; South Africa Crash Out 

Cote d’Ivoire have progressed to the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Olympic Games after a 1-1 draw against Germany in their final Group D clash on Wednesday.

The West African giants opened the scoring in the 67th minute thanks to an own goal by Benjamin Heinrichs.

Germany equalised in the 73rd minute when Eduard Lowen powered home a well-taken free-kick to set up a tense finale.

But the Ivorians held on to secure passage into the last eight where they will face 1992 Barcelona Olympic football winners Spain.

Also into the quarter-finals is Egypt who defeated Australia 2-0 in Group C.

A 44th minute opener from Yasser Rayan and Amar Hamdi’s 85th minute goal, gave Egypt their first win of Tokyo 2020.

The north Africans will now face champions Brazil in the quarter-finals.

Africa’s other representatives South Africa were hammered 3-0 by Mexico, thereby crashing out after losing all their three…