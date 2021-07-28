Djokovic Advances To Quarter-Finals At Tokyo Olympics

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, the top-ranked men’s singles tennis player in the world, is into the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Djokovic defeated Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich 6-3, 6-1 in the third round at Ariake Tennis Park on Wednesday. Djokovic hit nine aces in the one-hour, 23-minute effort.



Read Also: Tokyo 2020: Hungary’s Milak Sets Games Record, Wins Gold In Men’s 200m Butterfly

The win marked the 68th straight for the 20-time Grand Slam champion, who’s vying to become the first man to win a calendar “Golden Slam” (all four Grand Slams plus the Olympics in one year). Steffi Graf. who did it in 1988, is the only player to achieve the feat thus far.

Djokovic, a four-time Olympian, is yet to win a gold medal. He’s finished as high as third overall (2008), but did advance past the semifinals in 2012 or 2016, in both of which he was eliminated at the hands of Juan Martin del Potro.

By far the biggest name remaining across the men’s and women’s singles…