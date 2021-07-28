D’Tigers Blow 11 Point Lead To Lose Second Group Game Against Germany

Nigeria’s D’Tigers blew an 11- point lead from the third quarter to lose 99-92 against Germany in their second group game at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Completesports.com reports.

Both teams lost their first game to Australia and Italy respectively and battled hard from the start to assert authority in the contest.

They were levelled 50-50 at half-time and tied 74-74 at the end of third quarter.





Milwaukee Bucks star Jordan Nworah was Nigeria’s best player on the court as he finished with a game high 33 points.

He also had a shooting accuracy of 58% from his outside shots, converting 7/12 of his attempted shots.

Miye Oni was the other D’Tigers player to finish on double digits with 15pts.

To progress into the next round , Mike Brown ‘s side will need Australia to beat Italy, and they will need to beat the Italians in their last group game.

