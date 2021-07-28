Hungary’s Milak Sets Games Record, Wins Gold In Men’s 200m Butterfly

Hungary’s Kristof Milak has revealed his delight to have set a new record in the butterfly event of the ongoing Tokyo 2020.

The 21-year-old Hungarian, who smashed Michael Phelps’s world record in 2019, hit the wall in a new Olympic record time of 1min 51.25sec to win the gold medal ahead of second-placed Tomoru Honda of Japan (1:53.73) and Italy’s Federico Burdisso (1:54.45).

But Milak said his time could have been much better if his trunks had not ripped before the race, which he believed cost him another world record.

“They split 10 minutes before I entered the pool and in that moment I knew the world record was gone,” he said after the race, angrily throwing the torn togs at a table.

“I lost my focus and knew I couldn’t do it… but I am happy with the gold medal.”

Read Also: Tokyo 2020: D’Tigers Blow 11 Point Lead To Lose Second Group Game Against Germany

Milak came into the race with a personal best nearly two seconds ahead of anyone else, and winning gold…