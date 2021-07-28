‘I’m Back In Turkey For Fresh Start, Bigger Career Things’

Nigerian midfielder, Onyedika Paschal Okoli, is aiming for a bigger and better career prospect in Turkey after returning to the South-East European nation’s Super Lig following a botched loan move to Bosnia, Completesports.com reports.

Okoli – a box to box midfielder who can also play as a defender, had a spell at Bursaspor before his sojourn to Bosnia where he joined Celik Zenica.

The 23 year old spent the 2019/2020 season at Celik Zenica. But irreconciliable issues ensured that he mutually terminated the contract.

The 23-year-old enjoyed club teammates experience with Super Eagles assistant Captain, William Troost Ekong, Shehu Abdullahi and Mikel Agu while the quartet were at Bursaspor in 2018.

“It was great playing alongside Ekong, Shehu and Mikel Agu, I learnt a lot from them, I am inspired to break more grounds this season,” Okoli told Completesports.com.

Blessed with…