I’m Still In Shock With CAF’s Result -Oladapo Reacts

Contrary to reports by CAF that Enyimba midfielder failed a dope test during a CAF Confederations Cup game, Augustine Oladapo has revealed that he only took pain-killer as prescribed by his club doctor.

Recall that on Tuesday, Oladapo was handed a one-year ban by CAF from all football activities after his test sample returned positive for a banned substance.

However, in an interview with Brila.net, Oladapo stated that the club will appeal the CAF ruling considering the fact that it has never been his nature to drink or smoke.

He noted that he’s confident the decision will be overturned at the end of the day.

Read Also: Chelsea Ready To Consider Any Offers For Abraham

“It came to me as a shock. I wasn’t expecting this from CAF. I’ve done this dope test four times. I did it in the national team at the CHAN, with Enyimba twice and I have always been confident that I will never fail a test”.

“I don’t drink or smoke, it’s not my lifestyle. I only took a drug prescribed by…