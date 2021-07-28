‘It Was A Good Thing’- Awoniyi Reveals Klopp’s Support For Union Berlin Move

Nigeria forward Taiwo Awoniyi has revealed Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp fully backed his move to Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin,Completesports.com reports.

Awoniyi linked up with Union Berlin on a permanent deal last week ending his six year association with the Reds.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Union Berlin and scored five goals in 16 league appearances for the club.

“He said it was a good thing because he felt like everyone at Union wanted to sign me at the club. He said it was the most important thing for a young player,” he told Kicker.

“If I had stayed in England it would have been good for me too. But I always wanted to find a club where I’m welcome, where I’m an integral part of the team that really wanted me. That is what my decision to come back to Union was about.

“I am convinced that Union is the best move for me at the moment. Maybe one day I’ll go back to England. Who knows?”

