N3,000,000 Cash Up for Grabs.

If you know Infinix as a brand, you know that they have always been committed to supporting the youth in entertainment by creating platforms for them to develop their skill and craft. This time around, Infinix is hosting the Storm X 2.0 Edition.

Twistberry Labarbian, a winner in the first edition of the Storm X Infinix Hot 10 star challenge, featured the sensational music artist, Davido on her song and video titled “The Code”, as promised by the brand. She was able to get more exposure to a vast audience thanks to this initiative by Infinix. And now, there’s another opportunity for musical talents to get their craft to a bigger platform in the Storm X 2.0 Edition. If you can play any musical instrument or you’re a DJ, it’s time to power your fun with Infinix Hot10i and stand a chance to win N500, 000.

How to Participate:

Enter the #InfinixStormX challenge to #PowerYourFunWithInfinxiHot10i by making a 30 secs / 1 min video of yourself showcasing your instrumental or Disk…