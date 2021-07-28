Ndidi, Onyeka Combo Will Make Super Eagles Midfield Solid -Aikhomogbe

Former Green Eagles goalkeeper, Andrew Aikhomogbe believes the combination of Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka in the Super Eagles midfield will make the team solid ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Recall that Onyeka recently joined the newly-promoted Premier League club, Brentford from Midtjylland in Denmark where his explosive impact was noticed.

While some football lovers believe the arrival of Onyeka will create quality competition with Ndidi in the Super Eagles, however, Aikhomogbe in an interview with Completesports.ng from his base in Cairo, Egypt, stated that both players could form a formidable partnership in the team if well utilized by coach Gernot Rohr.

“I’m really impressed with the progress made so far by Frank Onyeka from Midtjylland to Bretford in the Premier League. I am more impressed with his quality and will be eager to see what he can do in the Premier League when the new season…