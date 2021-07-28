Onyeka Makes First Appearance For Brentford In Draw vs Man United 

Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka made his first appearance for his new club Brentford in their 2-2 draw against Manchester United, in a pre-season game at Old Trafford.

Onyeka, who recently joined Brentford from Danish club Midtjylland, was introduced in the 61st minute of the game.

Youngster Anthony Elanga gave United a deserved lead on 12 minutes with a brilliant sweeping volley from 12 yards.

Shandon Baptiste equalised with an even better hit from 25 yards in the 20th minute in front of 30,000 at Old Trafford.

Pereira, who was on loan at Lazio last season, struck a quite sublime 30-yard volley in off the underside of the crossbar to put the hosts ahead on 50 minute.

But with 12 minutes left in the game Bryan Mbeumo’s cute finish secured a draw for the Brentford.

Onyeka will hope to get another run in for Brentford when they host West Ham in another friendly on Saturday.

By James Agberebi

