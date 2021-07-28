Why I Don’t Care Being Called A Rebel At Barcelona -Depay

Memphis Depay says he doesn’t care being called a rebel at Barcelona for as long as the team keeps winning titles on the field of play.

The Dutch star, who joined Barcelona after leaving Ligue 1 side, Lyon on a free transfer, was part of the Holland squad that was knocked out in the round of 16 of the Euro 2020.

In an interview with Sport, Depay revealed that he’s delighted being part of the Barcelona family.

“I don’t care if they say I’m a rebel.

Read Also: Tokyo 2020: Hungary’s Milak Sets Games Record, Wins Gold In Men’s 200m Butterfly

“Sometimes, if you are a rebel on the pitch it can bring something extra and you win the game. Luis Suárez won so many games and scored so many goals, and not because he’s the sweetest, nicest person on the field. Honestly, I’m not sure why being a ‘rebel’ has such negative connotations.

“I feel great. I feel blessed to be here. I’ve had an incredible welcome. Obviously, it’s been tiring having to give so many interviews…