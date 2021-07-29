AFN Appoints Prof Anugweje Head Of Its Medical and Anti- Doping Commission

Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) President Tonobock Okowa has announced the appointment of Professor Ken Anugweje as the federation’s head of its Medical and Anti- Doping Commission.

Okowa made the announcement Thursday in Tokyo after the federation took responsibility following the clearance by the Athletics Integrity Unit, AIU, of 12 out of the 22 athletes registered for the track and field event of the ongoing Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo, Japan.

”The federation has taken this proactive step to avoid future occurrences by appointing Professor Ken Anugweje as the head of the Medical and Anti- Doping Commission of the Federation,’ Okowa said in a statement signed by him.

The AFN president assures that the federation has put in place appropriate measures to comply with Rule 15 of the Anti-Doping Rules of World Athletics and explained why 10 of the athletes did not receive the clearance to compete at the game from the AIU.

”All our athletes resident in Nigeria…