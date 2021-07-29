CAF Confirms Date For 2022 AFCON Draw

The draw for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will take place on Augsut 17 in Yaounde, Cameroon, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed.

The 24-nation tournament will be staged in five cities between January 9 and February 6.

“CAF together with the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of Cameroon announce that the draw for the final phase of the 33rd edition of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021, will take place on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at the Yaounde Conference Centre, Cameroon at 19h00 local time (18h00 GMT),” read a statement on Caf website.

“The draw will see the 24 countries that will participate in next year’s TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations descend in the country ahead of 09 January 2022 kick-off.

Three-time African champions, the Super Eagles of Nigeria are in Pot 1.

Other countries in Pot 1 are defending champions the Desert Foxes of Algeria, Terangha Lions of Senegal, Carthage Eagles of Tunisia and Atlas Lions of…