Enyimba Stand By Banned Captain Austine Oladapo

Enyimba has backed their captain Austine Oladapo following his one year ban by the Confederation of African Football, reports Completesports.Com.

The midfielder was suspended by CAF this week after he tested positive for a prohibited steroid ( Prenisolone/Prednisolone).

In a statement, Enyimba have now declared their support for the professionalism of their captain.

“We received a letter from the Confederation of African Football informing us that our player, Austin Oladapo, has been suspended for twelve months for failing a doping test,”reads the statement signed by club chairman Felix Anyansi Agwu.

“According to the letter, as well as previous correspondences on the issue, Oladapo’s urine sample, taken after the CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final first leg against Pyramids FC on May 16, 2021, tested positive for the banned substance Prednisolone.

“While we have been given the option to appeal the decision, it is pertinent to first clarify that as a club, we have a…