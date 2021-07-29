Ferguson’s Statue To Be Erected At Aberdeen 

Scottish club Aberdeen will honour the greatest manager in their history with a bronze statue of Sir Alex Ferguson.

The 79-year-old legendary Scot will be immortalised by the end of this year outside the Richard Donald stand at Pittodrie after giving the club his blessing for the tribute.

Ferguson led Aberdeen to victory over Real Madrid in the Cup Winner’s Cup Final of 1983 in Gothenburg.

And it was in that very same city, ahead of Thursday night’s Europa Conference League second leg against BK Hacken, that chairman Dave Cormack made the announcement.

Also Read: Why I Always Think About Death -Anthony Joshua

He said: “Sir Alex’s contribution to the club was immense and it’s fitting that we honour him in this way.

“His arrival at Pittodrie heralded the start of the most successful period in the club’s history and put Aberdeen firmly on the football map of Europe.

“The year after next marks the 40th anniversary of our European Cup Winners Cup triumph in…