I Don’t Want To Be Linked With Liverpool Job -Gerrard

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has urged the media to distance him from the Liverpool managerial position.

Speaking with ESPN, the former Liverpool star, who was part of the team that won the UEFA Champions League in 2005, has been heavily linked with the Reds job.

He stated that he wants to remain focus with Rangers ahead of the new Scottish League season.

“I can’t control any media speculation about my position.

“I don’t welcome it, I don’t add to it. All I do is focus on the job I have here and I’m very flattered and grateful for the position.

“I’m very happy here, I’ve said it on numerous occasions, it’s a huge club, I’m settled, I’m happy and I can continue to develop and keep trying to push this team forward.”

