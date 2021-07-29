Man United Agree £41m Transfer Fee With Madrid For Varane 

Manchester United have agreed with Real Madrid for the transfer of France international defender Raphael Varane.

Man United and Madrid confirmed the agreement in a statement released on their official websites.

The price for Varane is believed to be £41m including add-ons and the deal is set to go through, subject to a medical.

“Manchester United is delighted to announce the club has reached agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of French international defender and World Cup winner, Raphaël Varane, subject to a medical and to player terms being finalised,” United stated in the release.

And according to Madrid:”Real Madrid C. F. and Manchester United FC have agreed the transfer of Raphaël Varane.

“Our club thanks the player for his professionalism and exemplary conduct throughout his ten seasons representing our colours, during which time he has won 18 titles: 4 Champions Leagues, 4 Club World…