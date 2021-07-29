My Desire Is To Win UEFA Champions League -Mbappe

PSG striker, Kylian Mbappe has revealed his desire to win the UEFA Champions League.

Mbappe, who was part of the France team that was knocked out of the round of 16 of Euro 2020, made this known in an interview with PSG’s official channels.

Recall that Mbappe has become a major transfer target for Real Madrid this summer but his current deal is due to expire in 2022.

“My biggest dream is to win the Champions League with PSG. It would be amazing,” he said.

He now looks set to remain at the Parc des Princes for at least another year.

