Osimhen Is An Incredible Talent: Parma Coach

Parma youth coach, Francesco Turrini has tipped Victor Osimhen to go ahead and achieve greater things in his football career while also saying the striker is ‘genuinely incredible’.

Osimhen certainly appears to be ready for the new Serie A season which starts next month after the Nigerian striker made it five goals in two pre-season games for Napoli last weekend.

That is after he scored the match winner to help Napoli secure a slim 1-0 victory over Pro Vercelli in an encounter which was played at the Stadio Comunale on Saturday afternoon.

Parma youth coach and former Napoli midfielder, Turrini had only good things to say about the Nigerian forward.

“In front of the goal, he must certainly work and Luciano Spalletti is working on that,” Turrini told Canale 21 as per IlmioNapoli.

