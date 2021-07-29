Rohr Must Select Quality Players For 2022 World Cup Qualifiers -Shorunmu

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu has urged the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr to focus more on players that are capable of qualifying Nigeria for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The three-time Africa Cup of Nations champions are pitted in Group L of the qualifying campaign alongside Central Africa Republic (CAR), Liberia, and Cape Verde.

Nigeria will begin its campaign against Liberia in September at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos before facing Cape Verde three days later.

With the new season set to begin in August in most parts of Europe, Shorunmu in a chat with Completesports.com advised the German tactician to closely monitor the Super Eagles players.

He also urged Rohr to select players that are hungry and capable of qualifying Nigeria for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“There is no doubt that the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has a lot of jobs to do as far as selecting quality players that will prosecute the 2022…