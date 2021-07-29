Solskjaer Lavishes Praise On Raphael Varane

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hailed the club’s new signing Raphael Varane describing the France defender a “proven winner”.

The Red Devils signed the experienced defender from Spanish giants Real Madrid this week.

The 28-year-old is expected to undergo medical next week and is in line to make his debut against Everton in United’s final pre-season friendly.

“Of course, very happy that we’ve managed to get a deal with Real Madrid,” the Manchester Evening News quotes Solskjaer as saying. “Medical should hopefully be okay, he’s a proven winner, he’s a player we’ve followed for many, many years.

“Sir Alex [Ferguson] was very close to signing him. This time around, we’ve got him at the other end of his career. He’s proved over his career, what a good person he is, professional and he’s won what there is to win.

“I’m very happy getting both our players in….