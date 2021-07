Despite the disqualification of some Nigerian athletes at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, due to their failure to meet up with the mandatory three out-of-competition tests, two of the country’s medal hopefuls, Blessing Okagbare and Grace Nwokocha, will be taking to the tracks on Friday in the women’s 100 metres. Okagbare and Nwokocha are […]

