Tottenham Hotspur Want Simy Nwankwo To Partner Kane

Tottenham Hotspur are targeting a move for Nigeria forward Simy Nwankwo as a possible partner for Harry Kane, reports Completesports.com.

Nwankwo caught the eye after scoring 20 goals in 38 league appearances for relegated Crotone in Serie A last season.

The 29-year-old has also been linked with Italian clubs Udinese, Genoa, Lazio and Torino.

According to The Telegraph, new technical director Fabio Paratici is looking to add more firepower in attack as the club target another striker to provide support for Kane.



“Tottenham have identified Simy as a potential option to strengthen their strike force, but it remains to be seen if they will step up their interest in him,” the website was quoted as saying.

Simy is expected to leave Crotone this summer after agent, Vincenzo Morabito, admitted his client could be heading to the Premier League despite preferring to stay in Serie A.

“His…