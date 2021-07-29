UCL Qualifying: Onyedika, Henty, Noni Madueke On Target

Raphael Onyedika, Ezekiel Henty and Noni Madueke scored for their respective clubsides in their UEFA Champions League second qualifying round fixtures on Wednesday night, reports Completesports.com.

Substiitute Onyedika scored the winning goal in extra–time as Danish club FC Midtylland beat Scotland’s Glasgow Celtic 2-1 to proceed to the next round 3-1 on aggregate.

Midtylland will face Dutch side PSV in the third qualifying round.

Henty netted Slovan Bratislava’s second goal in the 3-2 defeat to Young Boys of Switzerland.The first leg ended goalless.

Former Golden Eaglets midfielder Rabiu Ibrahim also featured for Slovan Bratislava in the encounter.

Noni Madueke was also target in PSV Eindoven’s 2-1 win against Galatasaray of Turkey.

The young forward opened scoring for the Eredivisie club in the 37th minute.

PSV Eindoven progressed 7-2 on aggregate having won the first leg at home 5-1.

