Why I Always Think About Death -Anthony Joshua

Heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua has made a startling reflection about death.

The two-time unified world heavyweight champion took to his Instagram on Thursday to reveal why he always thinks about death.

He noted that understanding that he will die one day gives him life.

According to him, no day passes by without him thinking or talking about dying with either his family or friends.

“My family and friends know that I think about death and talk about it in every conversation we have.

“For me, understanding that one day I won’t be here in the physical form gives me life. It’s weird but that’s exactly how I feel,” he wrote.

