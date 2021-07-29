Why I Struggled To Cope At Real Madrid -Jovic

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic says it has not been easy for him to cope with the football culture of La Liga.

The 23-year-old striker has struggled to settle at Real Madrid since his move from Eintracht Frankfurt back in 2019.

In a chat with Informer, Jovic stated that he made the decision to return to his former club on a six-month loan deal last season in a bid to rediscover his form.

Read Also: My Desire Is To Win UEFA Champions League -Mbappe

“My priority is to be in a quality league and play,” Jovic told Informer.

“At my age, and after such a long time where I was more off the pitch than on it, if I leave again I want to be somewhere where they recognise my quality enough to have me consistently in the line-up.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or…