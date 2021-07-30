AFN: Our Athletes Not Banned For Drugs

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has described as misleading the headline in some national dailies which described as a ban the ineligiblity of 10 Nigerian athletes to compete at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics due to non-completion of their mandatory three out of competition test (OCT).

Adeniyi Beyioku, Secretary General of the federation says in a statement the athletes have done nothing wrong to be labelled ‘banned’ as the screaming headline in a few Nigerian dailies indicated.

‘The attention of the federation has been drawn to reports in some in some Nigerian newspapers that our athletes have been banned. This is far from the truth. The athletes were only declared ineligible to compete because they did not complete the three out of competition test that would have made them eligible for only the Tokyo Olympic Games.

‘Why the federation regrets the unfortunate incident, we however plead on behalf of the athletes who have complained about the negative tag that…