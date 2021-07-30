African Record Feat Excites Nigeria’s Relay Team

Although they would have been hoping to at least make the final of their event at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, Nigeria’s Mixed 4x400m quartet comprising Emmanuel Ojeli, Imaobong Nse-Uko, Samson Nathaniel and Patience Okon-George will leave the competition with their heads held high after storming to a new African Record of 3:13.60 to finish 5th in their semi-final race.

Speaking after the race, Okon-George revealed that the squad is consoled by the African Record they set while competing at the Olympic Stadium for the first time in Tokyo.

She said, “The last race we ran back in June was 3:14.09 and the 3:13.60 we ran today is good. We are happy with the new African Record. It was not easy running with 43second runners on the anchor leg. Now that we haven’t made it to the final, I’m just going to be focused and get ready for the 400m. I think I’m good to go”.

Also Read – Tokyo 2020 Mixed Relay: Nigeria Miss Out On Final Place

Teammate Emmanuel Ojeli also revelled in…