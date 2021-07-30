Brentford Boss Hails Onyeka After Impressive Debut Vs Manchester United

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has praised Frank Onyeka following the midfielder’s debut appearance for the club against Manchester United on Wednesday.

Onyeka saw action for 30 minutes in the 2-2 draw against the Red Devils at the Old Trafford.

The Nigeria international took the place of Max Haygarth in the 61st minute.



“Brilliant, fantastic to see Frank getting some minutes,” Frank told the club’s TV.

“There’s a reason why we only played him 30 minutes because we wanted to build him, he got a little bit you know fragmented start because of pre-season in Midtjylland, and then quarantine and the transfer and all that.

“So we need to build him to get to the right fitness level but very nice to see him get thirty minutes.”

The 23-year-old recently linked up with the Premier League newconers from Danish out FC Midtylland.

