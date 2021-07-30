Djokovic’s Gold Medal Hopes Dashed, Loses To Zverev

Novak Djokovic’s hopes of winning a gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games came to an end on Friday after losing to Alexander Zverev in the men’s singles semi-finals.

The world number one collapsed from a set and a break ahead as German fourth seed Zverev won 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 to set up a Sunday final against Russian Karen Khachanov.

The 34-year-old Djokovic has never won the Olympic singles title.

The Serbian star had already captured the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon trophies this year and needed Olympic gold and the US Open crown to emulate Steffi Graf, who achieved the feat in 1988, by winning the Golden Slam.

