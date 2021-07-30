I’m Delighted To Be Back In Full Fitness -Van Dijk

Liverpool defender, Virgil van Dijk has expressed appreciation to the team doctors and medical staff for helping him return back to fitness.

Recall that Van Dijk ruptured his ACL in the Merseyside derby last year in October and was out of action for 10 months.

The Dutch star made a return in Liverpool’s 4- loss against Hertha Berlin on Thursday in a club friendly game.

Reacting to it via his Instagram handle, he said: “285 days ago, I started on a journey back towards playing. It’s hard to express how I am feeling, but it’s important to me that I say I feel blessed to have had the support of so many incredible people.

“The surgeon, my physios, coaches and staff who have been with me in my corner since day one. My teammates for giving me energy and keeping my head up.

“The fans for their love, support and encouragement. And most of all, my family because without them, I’d be nothing.

“To all…