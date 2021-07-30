IOC Approves Samsung Galaxy Phones For Ineligible Nigerian Athletes

The International Olympic Committee, IOC, has finally granted the request of Team Nigeria for her 10 athletes who were declared ineligible to partake in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to receive Samsung Galaxy S21 5G phones given to all athletes who qualified and are resident at the Olympic Village.

The letter of approval was signed by Jonas Brun, Junior Project Manager, NOC Relations/ NOC Services.

“Regarding your athletes that will not participate in competitions in Tokyo in light of the latest information received, I confirm that you can still go ahead and give phones to the athletes”, the letter reads.

Also Read – Tokyo 2020 Athletics: Okagbare, Nwokocha Qualify For 100m Semi-Finals

The phones which were delivered to all NOCs at the Games Village was in order for them to benefit from all important information included in the Athlete365website and also to comply with requirements set forth in the Play books, in particular the download and use of the apps required by the Japanese…