Man City Open Transfer Talks With Aston Villa For Grealish 

Premier League champions Manchester City have reportedly kicked off talks with Aston Villa over a potential British record transfer for Jack Grealish.

A nine-figure fee is wanted by Villa as they look to fend off the defending City’s interest.

According to Sky Sports, City made an initial enquiry earlier this month with Villa still fielding calls from the Etihad Stadium side.

The offer of a new contract has been made to the 25-year-old, which is said by the Mail to top £150,000-a-week.

But their hand may be forced if Grealish asserts a desire to leave for Manchester.

The England star is on holiday after starring at Euro 2020, and is due back for talks next week after soaking up the sun in Greece and Croatia.

It is said that Grealish’s camp does want the move but Pep Guardiola’s side may have to sell before they can buy.

Should he press to leave, City are reportedly ready to drop a bid worth £75million plus add-ons.

But Villa are holding out for £100m, which would…