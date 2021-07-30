Nigeria Miss Out On Final Place  In 4x400m Mixed Relay

Nigeria’s quartet of Imaobong Uko, Emmanuel Ojeli, Nathaniel Samson and Patience Okon-George missed out on qualification to the final of the 4x400m mixed relay at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Running in heat one, the Nigerian team finished in fifth position with a time of 3:13.60 which is a new African record.

The first place went to Belgium, Ireland and Germany were second and third respectively while Spain was fourth.

In the 4×400m mixed relay, while teams can select any order for their athletes, most chose to go with a male lead-off runner, followed by two women over the next two laps, and a man running the anchor leg of the relay.

The Nigerian team were the only side to mix things up by starting with a male runner, followed by a female then a male for the third lap and ended with a female.

Samson gave Okon-George a lead of about 30 metres but she was comfortably passed by all the men in the…