Okagbare, Nwokocha Qualify For 100m Semi-Finals

Blessing Okagbare made it to the semi-finals in the women’s 100m at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games on Friday morning, reports Completesports.com.

Okagbare , who is competing at her fourth Olympics won heat 6 with a time of 11.05.

Asha Phillips finished in second position in 11.31s, while Tynia Gaither came third in 11.34s.

Read Also: Tokyo 2020: Okagbare, Nwokocha To Open Nigeria’s Medal Chase In Athletics

Earlier, Grace Nwokocha, who is competing at the olympics for the first time also made it to the semi-finals.

Nwokocha finished third in heat 5 with a new personal best of 11.00s.

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the race (10.84s), while Alja Del Ponte of Switzerland finished in second position with a a time of 10.91s, a new national record.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be…