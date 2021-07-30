Sports Minister Tenders Apology Over Disqualification Of 10 Nigerian Athletes

Sports Minister, Sunday Dare has tendered his apology to the 10 Nigerian athletes disqualified from the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games.

Recall that twenty athletes, including 10 from Nigeria, were disqualified from participating in track and field at the Olympics because they did not meet anti-doping testing requirements in the lead-up to the Games.

However, in a statement issued on Friday by the Federal Ministry of Sports, titled, ‘Statement: Ministry Wades to stem crisis’, the minister promised to probe the whole matter as quickly as possible.

Read Also: Tokyo 2020: New African Record Feat Excites Nigeria’s Mixed 4x400m Relay Team

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has stepped in to stem the further crisis by addressing the issues that have arisen concerning Team Nigeria athletes.

“The Ministry is looking into some of the issues raised by the athletes and they are being addressed as quickly as possible.

“The Honourable Minister on Thursday morning in a meeting…