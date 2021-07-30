The Pitfalls For New Franchises In The MLS

After all the work that goes on behind the scenes to get a franchise started up and ready to feature in the MLS, making sure the squad is competitive from the off can be difficult.

MLS newcomers Inter Miami have found it tough going in the first half of their second season, but they are not the only ones to take time to settle into the rigors of the MLS.

Miami Taking Time to Adapt

Former Manchester United defender and England international Phil Neville is the man who has been tasked with taking Inter Miami forward. It has been a tricky start for the former England women’s head coach, who has a squad with a real mix of quality and experience. On one hand Neville can call upon stars such as veteran striker Gonzalo Higuain and midfielder Blaise Matuidi, but on the other hand, most of the squad is relatively inexperienced.

