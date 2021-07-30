White Joins Arsenal From Brighton and Hove Albion For £50m

Arsenal have signed England defender Ben White from Brighton and Hove Albion in a £50m deal.

The Gunners confirmed White’s signing on their official website on Friday.

The 23-year-old who was a late call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England Euro 2020 squad, has signed a five-year deal with the option of a further year and will wear the No 4 shirt.

Arsenal saw two bids for White rejected before an agreement was reached with Brighton, who have inserted a sell-on clause.

He will immediately join up with his new team-mates ahead of the Mind Series friendly match at home to Chelsea on Sunday.

He is the club’s third first-team summer signing, after left-back Nuno Tavares joined from Benfica for around £8m and midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga arrived from Anderlecht.

The centre-back made 39 appearances for Brighton in all competitions last season as the Seagulls finished 16th in the Premier League under Graham…