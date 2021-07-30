Xhaka Set To Be Offered New Deal At Arsenal Amid Roma Interest

Arsenal are reportedly set to offer Swiss skipper Granit Xhaka a new deal at the Emirates Stadium, as Roma are struggling to meet their demands.

Xhaka has been linked with a switch to Jose Mourinho’s side all summer and his performances at the Euros has, according to the Athletic, increased the Gunners’ demands.

The 28-year-old hinted he was on his way to the Italian capital this summer, but Arsenal are reportedly ready to offer the Switzerland international a new deal to stay in London.

According to The Athletic, the Gunners are considering keeping the experienced midfielder as an efficient solution in an already busy transfer market.

Roma have not been able to make a ‘suitable offer’, according to the outlet, and the former Borussia Mönchengladbach and FC Basel player could end up staying in North London.

Xhaka extended his deal in June 2018 and has two years left on his…