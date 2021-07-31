AFN Shocked Over Athlete’s Provisional Suspension

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria,AFN, says it received with great shock the press release by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), suspending Blessing Okagbare for a doping rule violation.

The Federation, in a statement says it is in the process of obtaining the relevant details of the announcement after which a full reaction will be issued.

The AIU in the press release says the Nigerian 100/200m record holder has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect after a sample collected from the 32 year old tested positive for human Growth Hormone.

Growth Hormone is a non-specified substance on the 2021 World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List and a provisional suspension is mandatory following an adverse analytical finding for such substance under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules.

The AIU says it collected the sample from Okagbare during an out-of-competition test on 19 July and revealed the…