Ajax Player Dies In Car Accident 

Dutch Eredivisie giants Ajax have announced that their youth player Noah Gesser has died following a car accident on Friday evening.

The 16-year-old had been with Ajax since 2018 and was due to be part of the U-17 set up for the forthcoming campaign.

A minute’s silence will be held in tribute to Gesser in practice matches involving Ajax 1 and Young Ajax on Saturday.

In a statement released on their official website, the football club said: “Ajax has received the terrible news that Noah Gesser has passed away.

“The 16-year-old youth player died in a car accident with his brother on Friday evening.

“At the practice matches of Ajax 1 and Young Ajax this afternoon, the terrible qnews will be discussed. A minute of silence is held before the matches start and the Ajax players wear mourning bands. In addition, flags will be flown at half-mast at the Toekomst sports complex.

“Ajax is deeply moved by this tragic event. The club wishes the loved ones all the strength in coping…