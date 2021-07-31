Amusan Zooms Into Semi Finals Of Women’s 100m Hurdles

One of Nigeria’s medal hopefuls, Tobi Amusan qualified for the semi-finals of the women’s 100m hurdles in the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Amusan finished with a time of 12.72s to beat Jamaica’s Yanique Thompson, who came second in the early hours of Saturday.

Amusan, who is ranked number four in the world in the 100m hurdles, will have her semi-final by O4.45 am on Sunday.

At the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar, Amusan lost out by a whisker in the hunt for a medal, finishing 4th. Now more experienced, she is primed for a first Olympics medal.

