Aribo, Balogun In Action As Rangers Thrash Livingston In Season Opener

Super Eagles duo Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun were both in action as Rangers started their title defence with a convincing 3-0 home win against Livingston at the Ibrox Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Aribo, who produced a fine performance in midfield was replaced by John Lundstram in the 64th minute.

His international teammate Balogun, who played at right-back was in action for 90 minutes.

Nigerian-born defender Calvin Bassey also started the game for Rangers and was on for 90 minutes.

Ianis Hagi opened scoring for the Gers in the eighth minute after he was set up by James Tavernier.

Scott Wright added the second goal 12 minutes from time, while Kemar Roofe netted his side’s third of the encounter on the stroke of 90 minutes.

