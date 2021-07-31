Aruna Quadri Laments Ill-Treatment Of Team Nigeria Athletes

Nigerian tennis star, Quadri Aruna, has expressed displeasure with the ill-treatment of Treatment of Team Nigeria athletes at the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games.

Aruna, who was knocked out from the tennis event earlier this week, made this know via his official Instagram handle on Friday.

He faulted the decision of the sports ministry to remove his coach that qualified him to the quarter-finals of the Rio Olympic Games.

“You all wanted me to perform well but you removed my coach that qualified me to quarterfinals at the Rio 2016 Olympics,’’ the 32-year-old who exited the Games in the third round, said.

“I dare you all to remove me (from the National team) because I said the truth.

“Athletes are being short paid, underpaid, and nobody should complain?

“If the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, don’t come and address the athletes, these officials will spoil all the good things you (Dare) have been…