Azubuike Okechukwu Joins Turkish Club Sivasspor On Loan

Former U-23 Eagles captain Azubuike Okechukwu has linked up with Turkish Super Lig club Sivasspor on a season-long loan deal from Istanbul Basaksehir, reports Completesports.com.

The 24-year-old is now the third Nigerian at the club with Kayode Olanrewaju and Leke James already part of the squad.

The midfielder featured in nine league games for former Turkish Super Lig champions Istanbul Basaksehir last season after returning from a long term injury.

Okechukwu previously spent time on loan at Egytian Premier League outfit Pyramids FC.

Sivasspor are competing in the newly introduced UEFA Conference League this season after finishing in sixth position last term.

