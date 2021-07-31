Basketball: Maiden OBN Hoop Summit Dunks Off In Lagos 

The inaugural edition of the Organised Basketball Network (OBN) Hoop Summit basketball tournament kicked off on Saturday.

The one-week tournament which is organised by former NBA star Obinna Ekezie, CEO, OBN, and holding at the OBN Academy Lekki, Ajah, comprise four teams with each team made up of 12 Players.

Two teams from the four that will feature, The Future and The Mariners faced each other in the opening ceremony on Saturday.

Players under the age of 18 and 15 will take part in the tournament which will end on Saturday August 7.

Speaking about the OBN Hoop Summit, Ekezie said:”Today we are having our inaugural OBN Hoop Summit tournament. We have four youth team franchises that are participating today. One of the teams is call The Future who are playing against The Mariners.

“This is really a key milestone in our development of grassroot basketball in Nigeria. We want to create suitable tournament where young kids under the age of 18, under the age of 15 can participate…