Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt Crash Out Of Tokyo Olympics In Football

Cote d’Ivoire and Egypt have both been eliminated in the quarter-finals of the men’s football event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Cote d’Ivoire lost 5-2 to Spain after extra-time while defending champions Brazil edged Egypt to progress into the semi-finals.

Spain, the last European side to win a men’s soccer gold in 1992, survived a scare against Ivory Coast after Rafa Mir came off the bench to fire a stunning hat-trick in the closing stages at Miyagi Stadium.

Winger Max Gradel appeared to have secured Ivory Coast’s place in the final four when he made it 2-1 with a stoppage time strike, only for Mir to score almost immediately at the other end to force extra time.

Ivory Coast’s fate was sealed when defender Eric Bailly, who scored their opening goal inside 10 minutes, turned from hero to villain as he conceded a penalty with a bizarre handball inside the box.

Mikel Oyarzabal slotted…