‘I’m Getting Fitter’- Iheanacho Ready For New Season

Kelechi Iheanacho insists Leicester City players are working hard in training ahead of the start of the new season, reports Completesports.com.

The Foxes finished in fifth position in the Premier League last season, narrowly missing out on a Champions League place for the second consecutive season.

Brendan Rodgers’ side returned for pre-season training early this month and have played two friendlies against Burton Albion and Wycombe Wanderers.

They will be up against Queens Park Rangers in their friendly on Saturday.

“It’s been amazing,” the Nigeria striker told LCFC TV.

“We’ve been working really hard. You know, obviously, it’s pre-season, so we need to work hard and get minutes and prepare for this season. We’ve been working really hard and preparing ourselves, so it’s going quite well.

“It’s not been a bad week at all. It’s hard and tough, but I think the last week was…